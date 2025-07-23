Michael Gann, 55, of Inwood, manufactured at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals he ordered online, then stored five of them—along with shotgun shells—on rooftops in the SoHo neighborhood, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

One device was thrown onto the Williamsburg Bridge subway tracks, and another was found on Gann when he was arrested in SoHo on Thursday, June 5.

Gann searched online for bomb-making instructions, including how to make flash powder, how to buy guns without a license, and terms like “chlorine bomb,” “3D gun printing,” and “1/2 stick dynamite,” according to investigators

In the weeks leading up to his arrest, Gann reportedly ordered two pounds of potassium perchlorate, one pound of aluminum powder, cardboard tubes, and more than 50 feet of fuse material. Prosecutors said he tested the chemicals by mixing and igniting them, causing an explosion.

Investigators also recovered shotgun shells Gann allegedly planned to combine with the IEDs, prosecutors said.

Just hours before his arrest, Gann posted ominously on Instagram: “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?”

Gann later lied to law enforcement, claiming he had disposed of the chemicals and shotgun shells in a Manhattan dumpster, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant allegedly stockpiled homemade explosives and traveled to New York City with these deadly devices,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “He threw one… onto an active subway track… but we were able to intervene before he caused any harm.”

Gann has been charged with:

Attempted destruction of property by means of explosives

Transportation of explosive materials

Unlawful possession of destructive devices

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.