Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Man Sets Toyota On Fire In Mineola: Arson Bomb Squad

A Garden City man is accused of setting a vehicle ablaze in Mineola, the Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad announced on Sunday, Sept. 28.

A flaming fire. 

A flaming fire. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ricardo Gomez Angel @rgaleriacom
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Glenn Annesley, 62, entered a 2011 Toyota parked near Herricks Road and Jackson Avenue and set it on fire at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to detectives.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, though no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Annesley fled the scene but was later located at a hospital around 4 p.m. the same day, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is charged with Arson 3rd Degree and was found to have three active Nassau County warrants, detectives confirmed.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE