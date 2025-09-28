Man Sets Toyota On Fire In Mineola: Arson Bomb Squad

Glenn Annesley, 62, entered a 2011 Toyota parked near Herricks Road and Jackson Avenue and set it on fire at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to detectives.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, though no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Annesley fled the scene but was later located at a hospital around 4 p.m. the same day, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is charged with Arson 3rd Degree and was found to have three active Nassau County warrants, detectives confirmed.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

