Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Long Island Native Competes On ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday

A Long Island native with a knack for literature, teaching, and even social media moderation is set to take her shot at trivia glory.

Hebah Uddin will compete on Jeopardy! Friday evening, Sept. 19.

Hebah Uddin will compete on Jeopardy! Friday evening, Sept. 19.

 Photo Credit: flickr user Steve Jurvetson/Sony Pictures Entertainment
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Hebah Uddin, who grew up on Long Island and now lives in Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy! Friday, Sept. 19.

Uddin, a PhD candidate in children’s and adolescent literature at the University of Pittsburgh, is also a published author. 

In 2017, she released her debut novel, The Gauntlet, under the pen name Karuna Riazi through Simon & Schuster’s Salam Reads imprint. The book drew national praise for its groundbreaking representation of a young Muslim heroine in middle-grade fiction.

Her résumé is as wide-ranging as a Jeopardy! board. She’s taught English to middle and high school students, mentored young writers, worked in customer experience leadership roles, and currently moderates online communities for Hims & Hers. 

Along the way, she’s been featured in outlets including Teen Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, and MTV News.

On Friday’s episode, Uddin will face off against Steven Olsen, a band director from Princeton, Illinois, and Paolo Pacso, a San Diego puzzle writer riding an impressive seven-game winning streak with $195,000 in winnings so far.

to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE