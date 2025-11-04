Top Race: Nassau County Executive

The biggest race of the day is for Nassau County Executive.

Republican Bruce Blakeman is seeking a second four-year term against Democratic challenger Seth Koslow, a Nassau County legislator from Merrick.

Blakeman, who has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, has centered his campaign on public safety and keeping taxes low. Koslow, meanwhile, has criticized the incumbent’s record and is pitching a new approach to governing.

Democrats currently outnumber Republicans in Nassau County by about 70,000 active voters, but early voting turnout slightly favored the GOP, according to the county Board of Elections.

History adds intrigue to the race — no incumbent Nassau County executive has won re-election in a year following their party’s White House victory since 1993.

Other Major Nassau County Contests

District Attorney: Republican Anne Donnelly, first elected in 2021, faces Democratic challenger Nicole Aloise, a former prosecutor in the Nassau and Queens DA offices. Both candidates have focused on public safety and the state’s cash bail laws.

Comptroller: Incumbent Republican Elaine Phillips faces a challenge from Democrat Wayne Wink Jr., a former county legislator and Roslyn town clerk.

County Legislature: Republicans currently hold an 11–7 majority, but a new court-ordered map could shake up control.

District 9: Democrat Juleigh Chin vs. Republican Scott Strauss (incumbent)

Democrat vs. Republican (incumbent) District 14: Democrat Cynthia Nunez vs. Republican Sheharyar Ali

Democrat vs. Republican District 16: Republican Jennifer Gallub Pravato challenging incumbent Democrat Arnold Drucker

Democrats hope the redrawn legislative map — mandated under New York’s Voting Rights Act — will help them chip away at the GOP’s 16-year hold on the county legislature.

Statewide Ballot Measure

Proposition 1 asks voters to decide whether New York State should be allowed to build winter sports facilities on a small section of the Adirondack Forest Preserve in exchange for adding 2,500 acres of new land elsewhere to the preserve.

When And Where To Vote

Polls are open until 9 p.m. Voters can find their polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the New York State Board of Elections website at elections.ny.gov.

For a complete list of Nassau County races and candidates, click here.

For a complete list of Suffolk County races and candidates, click here.

