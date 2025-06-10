The New York City Fire Department responded at around 11:30 a.m. to reports of smoke inside the station, upgrading the response to a second alarm shortly after, the agency shared on X.

Crews were seen working in and around the transit hub. The cause of the fire and extent of damage was not immediately clear.

As firefighters continue working inside the terminal, the LIRR suspended all service in and out of Grand Central, prompting a ripple effect of delays, cancellations, and reroutes across the system.

Here’s how service is being impacted as of Tuesday afternoon:

Babylon Branch: Trains are being rerouted or canceled due to ongoing fire department activity.

Trains are being rerouted or canceled due to ongoing fire department activity. Far Rockaway Branch : Grand Central-bound trains are being diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

: Grand Central-bound trains are being diverted to Atlantic Terminal. Port Washington Branch: Service to Grand Central has been suspended entirely.

Service to Grand Central has been suspended entirely. Systemwide: Some westbound trains are being canceled upon arrival in Jamaica or redirected to Penn Station or Atlantic Terminal.

To ease the disruption, NYC subways are cross-honoring LIRR tickets, particularly on the E and 7 lines between Jamaica, Woodside, and Grand Central.

Commuters are urged to check the MTA website for real-time updates.

Daily Voice has reached out to FDNY for comment. Check back for updates.

