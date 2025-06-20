Calling Khalil’s detention “highly unusual,” US District Judge Michael Farbiarz also ruled that Khalil’s legal challenge against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must proceed in New Jersey, rejecting the government’s attempt to transfer the case to Louisiana, where Khalil has been held for over three months, CBS News reports.

Khalil, a lawful US permanent resident originally from Gaza, was arrested in March by plainclothes Homeland Security agents at his university apartment in New York. The arrest came amid heightened scrutiny of student organizers involved in pro-Palestinian protests across the country. Khalil had served as a negotiator for Columbia’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment and was vocal in the media about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

His legal team and civil rights advocates argue that his arrest was politically motivated, part of what they call a Trump administration-backed initiative to silence Palestine solidarity organizers through immigration enforcement.

“The government has acted at every turn to punish Mahmoud for expressing his political beliefs about Palestine,” said Noor Zafar, senior staff attorney at the ACLU. “But today’s ruling underscores a vital First Amendment principle: The government cannot abuse immigration law to punish speech it disfavors.”

Since his arrest, Khalil has missed the birth of his first child in April, as well as his graduation from Columbia University and his family’s first Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. His wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, was eight months pregnant when Khalil was taken into custody. ICE denied his request for temporary release to attend the birth.

“My husband was taken away from me in the middle of the night,” Abdalla told CBS Sunday Morning. “It was one of the most terrifying times of my life.”

In a statement following the judge’s ruling, Abdalla said, “After more than three months, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief and know that Mahmoud is on his way home to me and Deen, who never should have been separated from his father.”

Khalil’s legal team — which includes the Center for Constitutional Rights, CLEAR at CUNY Law, the ACLU and others — has filed extensive briefs and declarations disputing the government’s claims. Although the government initially cited national security concerns tied to Khalil’s speech, it later shifted its position, accusing him of minor misrepresentations on his green card application. The court ultimately found these allegations insufficient to justify continued detention.

“The government’s new reliance on the ‘misrepresentation’ allegations comes after the judge ruled the government could not keep detaining him on the grounds that his speech had adverse foreign policy consequences,” the Center for Constitutional Rights said in a statement.

Judge Farbiarz’s ruling not only grants Khalil release, but keeps his case rooted in New Jersey, where it originated — a major legal win for his team.

“This is a joyous day for Mahmoud, for his family, and for everyone’s First Amendment rights,” said the ACLU.

“It is an enormous relief that Palestinian human rights defender Mahmoud Khalil can return to New York while his case proceeds,” added Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. “Ideas are not illegal, and no administration should ever incarcerate people for expressing opinions they disagree with.”

Khalil will be released from the ICE detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, and allowed to return to New York to reunite with his wife and infant son while his immigration case continues. His legal team said it will continue to challenge his arrest and detention as violations of the First and Fifth Amendments.

