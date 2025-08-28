A Long Island teenager was located hours after being reported missing.

Jasmine Parham, 14, had last been seen on Cleveland Avenue in Mineola at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, according to Nassau County Police.

On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 28, police said the girl was located. No other details were given.

Original report:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

