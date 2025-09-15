In a statement Monday, Sept. 15, Hochul accused Trump and his administration of fueling the breakdown in negotiations by allowing the National Mediation Board to release the unions and the LIRR from talks.

“Make no mistake, this is a strike encouraged by Donald Trump and enabled by his allies in Washington,” Hochul said. “The reckless actions of the Trump administration’s National Mediation Board pushed this dispute toward a strike instead of keeping talks on track.”

She also criticized Long Island’s two Republican members of Congress, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota, for what she called “continued inaction and silence.”

The dispute stems from stalled contract talks between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and five unions representing more than 3,000 LIRR workers.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), the largest rail union in the country, voted Monday, Sept. 15, to authorize a potential strike.

The core issue remains wages. The BLET is demanding a 16 percent raise over three years, while the MTA is offering 9.5 percent. The sticking point is the fourth year, where the union wants a 6.5 percent increase to offset Long Island’s high cost of living.

Union officials had initially threatened to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, but now say they have asked for a Presidential Emergency Mediation Board to intervene — a move that delays the strike timeline by several months, CBS New York reports.

If accepted, the board would form by Thursday, Sept. 18, and issue recommendations by mid-October, with the process wrapping up by May 2026.

“The MTA can afford it, and now it’s time for them to take care of their workforce,” BLET Vice General Chairman James Sokolowski told reporters.

Hochul said she has directed the MTA to be ready to negotiate “anytime, anywhere,” and warned that a strike would hurt both riders and LIRR employees who could lose pay.

“This is an unnecessary strike,” she said. “Both sides must return to negotiations and keep working around the clock until this is resolved.”

