The ousted lawmaker, 37, surrendered to Federal Correctional Institution Fairton in New Jersey on Friday, July 25, to begin serving his seven-year sentence for wire fraud and identity theft.

And, true to form, Santos did not go quietly: “Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed,” Santos told his 211,000 followers on X the night before.

“From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news, what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.”

Santo’s New Normal

A far cry from schmoozing on Capitol Hill, Santo’s daily life will now include routine head counts and mandatory work assignments, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He can take his pick from food service, plumber, painter, groundskeeper, or work as an inmate orderly. Pay is 12 to 40 cents per hour.

Instead of podcasting or politicking, Santos can fill his spare time shooting hoops in the rec yard, lifting weights, or browsing the prison library’s collection of books, magazines, and newspapers. Most federal prisons also show movies on the weekends.

While there’s no Saks or Amazon Prime, Santos can still get his shopping on – up to $360 a month – at the prison commissary. Among the items up for grabs:

Bag of popcorn ($1.40)

Butterfinger bar ($1.30)

Cocoa with marshmallows ($1.85)

Folgers coffee ($4.15)

Shower shoes ($9.10)

3-pack of Ivory soap ($2.35)

Fall From Grace

Santos, who represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District on Long Island, admitted to submitting fake donation reports, committing identity theft, scamming donors through a fake nonprofit, and lying about his finances to both voters and Congress.

Prosecutors said he also fraudulently collected more than $24,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits while still earning a salary.

As the accusations and investigation reached a boiling point, Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after just 11 months in office—only the sixth person ever booted by their colleagues.

In August 2024, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, as Daily Voice reported.

As part of his plea agreement, Santos agreed to pay a $200,000 forfeiture and over $373,000 in restitution to his victims.

Facing the Music

As his surrender date loomed, Santos made it clear that he had concerns about his safety behind bars:

“I’m heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there,” Santos wrote in a post on X. “If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie… full stop.”

Two days before surrendering, Santos posted a video of Frank Sinatra singing “My Way.”

And on his final night of freedom, Santos told his fans and haters alike: “To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press… Trust me, legends never truly exit.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.