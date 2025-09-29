Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Garden City Man Accused In Mineola Arson

A Long Island man is accused of setting a parked car on fire in an early-morning arson.

Glenn Annesley.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Canva user Little Visuals
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, near Herricks Road and Jackson Avenue in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

Glenn Annesley, 62, entered a 2011 Toyota and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene, police said. The car sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported.

Annesley, of Garden City, was located at a hospital around 4 p.m. and arrested without incident. He is charged with third-degree arson and also had three active Nassau County warrants.

