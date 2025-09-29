The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, near Herricks Road and Jackson Avenue in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

Glenn Annesley, 62, entered a 2011 Toyota and set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene, police said. The car sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported.

Annesley, of Garden City, was located at a hospital around 4 p.m. and arrested without incident. He is charged with third-degree arson and also had three active Nassau County warrants.

