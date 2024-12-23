Delicious Year: These Restaurants Made Their Long Island Debut In 2024

Here’s a look back at Daily Voice’s coverage of the restaurants that opened this year in Nassau and Suffolk counties:

Yayoi Ramen In Carle Place Cited For 'Solid Lunch Specials'

Yayoi Ramen – located in Carle Place at 19 Old Country Road – opened in late June 2024.

Our lead: A new Long Island restaurant that invites diners to “experience the art of ramen” earned high praise weeks into business.

Uno Mas Southampton Cited For 'Delightful Mix Of Tastes'

Uno Mas Southampton – located in Southampton at 44 Hampton Road – opened in late June 2024, serving up a simple menu of “tacos” and “not tacos.”

Our lead: Its name translates to “one more,” and that’s just what customers will be asking for at this new Long Island restaurant.

Fat Boy’s Burrito Opens Location In Patchogue

Fat Boy’s Burrito opened its latest store in Patchogue, at 74 East Main Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Our lead: Don’t let the name fool you; all body types are welcome at this new Long Island restaurant.

Casa Stellina In Farmingdale Cited As 'Impeccable'

Casa Stellina – located in Farmingdale at 300 Main Street – opened in late March 2024.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island promising the “rustic charm and timeless flavors of Italy” is earning top marks from foodies.

Centro 336 In Hampton Bays Cited For 'Top-Notch Service'

Centro 336 – located in Hampton Bays at 336 West Montauk Highway – held its grand opening on Wednesday, June 24.

Our lead: Long Island has a new Italian restaurant, and it’s already delighting diners.

James & Main Cited For 'Great Portions, Flavors'

James & Main opened in East Rockaway at 1 Main Street on Friday, July 26.

Our lead: Long Island’s newest restaurant promises elevated American cuisine served with a side of “timeless elegance.”

Twisted Greek In East Northport Earns Rave Reviews

Twisted Greek – located in East Northport at 1972 Jericho Turnpike – opened in late May 2024.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island promising a fresh take on Greek cuisine is off to a sizzling start.

Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine Opens In Sound Beach

Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine – located in the Brookhaven hamlet of Sound Beach at 157 Whitestone Road – held its soft opening in early July 2024.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island promising “an unforgettable culinary journey” is already delighting diners days into business.

Brand-New AG Steakhouse In Westbury Cited As 'Absolute Gem'

AG Steakhouse – located in Westbury at 1177 Corporate Drive – held its soft opening in May 2024.

Our lead: To say this place has the meats would be a massive understatement.

New East Hampton Restaurant Cited For 'Delicious' Fare

Village Bistro – located in East Hampton at 10 Main Street – held its grand opening in early May 2024.

Our lead: A new French restaurant on Long Island promising classic bistro fare in a warm atmosphere is delighting diners just weeks into business.

Elaine’s Restaurant In East Setauket Earning High Praise

Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar – located in East Setauket at 316 Main Street – held its grand opening on Thursday, April 4.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island serving seasonal Italian and American cuisine alongside wine and cocktails is making a splash with diners just weeks into business.

‘Memories Of Grandma’s’: New Pizzeria On Long Island Has People Talking

L’uccello Pizza & Italian Fare – located in Greenlawn at 112 Broadway – opened in October 2023 under the direction of owner and chef James Tchinnis.

Our lead: A new pizzeria on Long Island is delighting diners and sparking plenty of conversation online.

Just Salad Marks Grand Opening Of Port Washington Restaurant

Just Salad brought its crave-worthy, plant-centric menu to Port Washington, where the company celebrated the grand opening of its sixth Long Island store at 143 Shore Road.

Our lead: Long Island diners have a fresh new spot to enjoy healthy, eco-friendly meals.

Panera Celebrates Opening Of New Islandia Restaurant

Panera Bread marked the grand opening of its newest restaurant – located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Highway – with a customary bread-breaking ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Our lead: The irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread is now filling the air of Islandia.

Burgers, Automobile Nostalgia On Menu At New Car-Themed Restaurant Opening In Lake Grove

Ford's Garage, a popular chain of vintage car-themed restaurants, celebrated the grand opening of its Lake Grove restaurant – located at Smith Haven Mall – on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Our lead: Burgers and brews with a side of automobile nostalgia.

Chick-fil-A Opens New Restaurant In Farmingville

The chicken sandwich chain celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant, located in Farmingville’s Expressway Plaza at 2280 North Ocean Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Our lead: It’s a great day for lovers of Chick-fil-A.

Dolce Bella Sets Grand Opening In Oceanside

Dolce Bella in Oceanside, proudly touted as Long Island’s first cannoleria, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Our lead: Holy cannoli: Long Island’s first cannoleria has arrived.

Roadtrip Restaurant In Bay Shore Dubbed 'Amazing Experience'

Roadtrip restaurant in Bay Shore – located at 3 East Main Street, at the former site of Rock City Dogs – held its soft opening in late September.

Our lead: You don’t have to leave Long Island for a culinary journey across America.

Hicksville's Sexy Crab Cited For ‘Fresh, Delicious’ Fare

Sexy Crab – located in Hicksville at 828 South Oyster Bay Road – held its grand opening in late September 2024.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island serving seafood and cocktails is earning high praise from diners.

Atithi Indian Restaurant In Bethpage Earns High Marks

Atithi – located in Bethpage at 398 North Wantagh Avenue – held its grand opening in late August.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island serving vegetarian Indian cuisine is a hit with diners just weeks into business.

Via Cuma In Valley Stream Praised As 'Culinary Treat'

Via Cuma Sourdough Pizza & Cucina held its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 19, in Valley Stream at 415 Rockaway Avenue.

Our lead: Not in the mood to cook? This new Long Island pizzeria may be just the answer.

Feta In Bellmore Cited For 'Quality Ingredients'

FETA – located in Bellmore at 2495 Merrick Road – opened in late September 2024.

Our lead: A new restaurant on Long Island serving up Mediterranean flavors is delighting diners.

New Franklin Square Eatery Cited For 'Absolutely Delicious' Fare, 'Insane' Drinks

Franklin & Phoebe Brunchery – located in Franklin Square at 11 Franklin Avenue – held its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 7.

Our lead: A new Long Island restaurant serving up innovative brunch dishes is hitting all the right marks just weeks into business.

Allegro Bar In West Hempstead Cited For 'Excellent' Fare

Allegro Bar & Grille – located in West Hempstead at 157 Hempstead Avenue – opened in late September, serving up “an Italian twist on American classics.

Our lead: A new sports bar on Long Island is delighting diners just weeks into business.

The Stone Goat In St. James Cited For 'Right On Point' Menu

The Stone Goat – located in St. James at 552 North Country Road – held its soft opening on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Our lead: A new restaurant and brewery on Long Island is already charming diners.

Barrotta’s Supper Club In Huntington 'Not To Be Missed'

Barrotta’s Supper Club – located in Huntington at 69 Wall Street – opened in early September, combining soulful jazz and Italian-American classics for a dining experience that’s anything but ordinary.

Our lead: Long Island’s newest hotspot is already striking the perfect chord with foodies.

Talina Osteria Brings Taste Of Italy To Babylon

Talina Osteria – located in Babylon at 376 Deer Park Road – held its grand opening in mid September.

Our lead: Step inside Talina Osteria in Babylon, and you’ll find yourself transported to Italy’s Romagna region, where rustic charm, handmade pastas, and family traditions take center stage.

Coming Soon

The following restaurants announced plans to open in 2025:

Chipotle Opening New Long Island Restaurant

Long Islanders will soon have a new spot to grab their burritos, bowls, and tacos.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its newest location in Islandia, in the new retail development planned west of Veterans Memorial Highway near Sycamore Lane.

Tony’s Tacos Opening New Restaurant In Holbrook

A popular Italian taquería is opening a new restaurant on Long Island.

Tony’s Tacos signed a long-term lease at Holbrook’s The Shops at SunVet on Sunrise Highway

