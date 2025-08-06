Detectives said officers spotted Christopher Douso, 58, near Old Country Road and Willis Avenue around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday. They recognized him as having active Nassau County warrants.

When officers attempted to arrest Douso, he fled northbound on Willis Avenue before turning eastbound onto Third Street, according to police.

After catching up to him, Douso resisted, resulting in one officer sustaining minor injuries. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Douso was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

He is charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Douso has a prior criminal history that includes two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and two counts of Trespassing, according to police.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6, at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.