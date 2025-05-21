Reginald Chery, age 46, was arrested at his Brooklyn residence Wednesday, May 21, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Special Victims Squad.

Detectives determined that Chery repeatedly has sexual relations with an underage girl in Nassau County between Janaury 2014 and August 2016, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Chery was employed as a minister at the South Bronx Seventh-day Adventist Church on Crotona Avenue, and served as a chaplain at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway.

Chery is charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Chery to contact the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mineola and receive free news updates.