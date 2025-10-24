Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Bronx Man Stabs Wife, Stepdaughter: Nypd

A Bronx man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his wife and 12-year-old stepdaughter inside their home while his two other young children were present, police said.

East 173rd Street near Boone Avenue in Charlotte Gardens.

East 173rd Street near Boone Avenue in Charlotte Gardens.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user barbol88
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened Wednesday night, Oct. 22, shortly before 11:15 p.m. at a residence on East 173rd Street in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen and a slash to her face. Her 12-year-old daughter was also found with multiple stab wounds to the head and a slash on her face, police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Burnside.

Burnside is the stepfather of the 12-year-old girl and the father of the two younger children, ages 2 and 5, police said. The younger children were inside the home at the time but were not physically injured.

The 12-year-old girl remained in critical condition as of Friday, Oct, 24, while her mother was in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack.

Burnside is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

