The collision occurred in Miller Place, on Route 25A east of Hunter Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Marc Wilke, 51, was riding his bike southbound across Route 25A when he was struck by an eastbound Nissan sedan, Suffolk County Police said.

Wilke, of Patchogue, was taken by ambulance to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Nissan driver, a 60-year-old woman from Mastic Beach, was not injured and remained at the scene. Her vehicle was impounded for safety testing.

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652.

Additional details about Wilke’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

