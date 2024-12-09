Fair with Haze 29°

Hatchet-Wielding Suspect Sought In Miller Place 7-Eleven Robbery: Police

A man threatened a clerk with a hatchet during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Miller Place, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The suspected hatchet-wielding robbery and the 7-Eleven where the incident happened. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County CrimeStoppers (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The suspect entered the store, located at 365 Route 25A, at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. He demanded cash while brandishing the weapon, authorities said. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or visiting P3Tips.com. All tips will remain confidential.

This remains an active investigation. Check back for updates.

