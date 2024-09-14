33-Year-Old Critically Injured In Crash Near Shopping Plaza In Miller Place

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Miller Place.

A 33-year-old Selden man was operating a 2016 Suzuki westbound on Route 25A at 6:55 p.m. when the motorcycle struck the rear of an eastbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse attempting to turn left into the Miller Place Plaza, located at 451 Route 25A, according to Suffolk County Police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 50-year-old Rocky Point woman, and a passenger were transported to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

