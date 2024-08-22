Fair 54°

Person Killed In Crash At Miller Place Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle overnight crash at a Long Island intersection.

Route 25A and Oakland Avenue in Miller Place,

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay
It happened. just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Miller Place.

A man was operating a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle westbound on Route 25A when he crashed into the side of an eastbound 2017 Toyota Prius as it was turning left onto Oakland Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

The motorcyclist, who police have not yet identified, was declared dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Toyota, a 49-year-old Sound Beach woman, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8652. 

