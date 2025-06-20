A Few Clouds 77°

Tires Slashed On Dozens Of Cars, Kitchen Burgled At Clinton Retreat, Police Say

A man has been charged with burglary after dozens of vehicles were found with slashed tires at a well-known retreat center in Dutchess County, police said. 

The incident happened at the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies in Clinton, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident began on Tuesday, June 17, at approximately 11:53 a.m. at the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, located at 140 Lake Dr. in Clinton, New York State Police announced on Thursday, June 19. 

Troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief and found about 30 vehicles on the property, each with at least one slashed tire. Police also discovered signs of a break-in at the institute’s kitchen. 

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as Pine Plains resident Michael V. Fitzpatrick, 27, who police said is a former employee who had recently been fired from his kitchen job at the institute.

He was arrested on Wednesday, June 18, and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. 

Fitzpatrick was arraigned in Clinton Town Court and released under probation supervision. He is due back in court on Thursday, August 7 at 4 p.m.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call New York State Police at (845) 677-7300 and reference case number RMS NY2500533978.

to follow Daily Voice Millbrook-Dover and receive free news updates.

