Motorcyclist Killed In Route 9G Crash In Clinton (Developing)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Dutchess County, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9G and North Creek Road in Clinton. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The fatal incident happened in the town of Clinton at the intersection of Route 9G and North Creek Road, New York State Police said on Tuesday morning, Oct. 7 at around 7:30 a.m. 

Few details have been released so far as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. Police said additional information will be provided once the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

