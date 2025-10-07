Motorcyclist Killed In Route 9G Crash In Clinton (Developing)

The fatal incident happened in the town of Clinton at the intersection of Route 9G and North Creek Road, New York State Police said on Tuesday morning, Oct. 7 at around 7:30 a.m.

Few details have been released so far as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. Police said additional information will be provided once the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Millbrook-Dover and receive free news updates.