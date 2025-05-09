Man Flooded Dover Area With Fentanyl, Meth: Busted In Early-Morning Raid, DA Says

Gregory Iozzo, age 42, was arrested early Thursday morning, May 8, near his home on White Farm Road in the town of Dover, following a drug investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, officials said on Friday, May 9.

According to the Task Force, Iozzo had been selling fentanyl multiple times in the Harlem Valley area, which includes the towns of Amenia, Dover, and Pawling, all located along the Metro-North Harlem Line.

After undercover drug buys, Task Force agents obtained a search warrant for Iozzo’s residence. He was taken into custody without incident by Drug Task Force agents, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and the Road Patrol Division.

During his arrest, Iozzo was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

He is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a felony. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, the Task Force said.

Iozzo was arraigned in Dover Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

