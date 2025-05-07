Man, Dog Rescued From Raging River In Dover

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, when the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company responded to a water emergency in the Ten Mile River in Dover, according to the Arlington Fire District, which helped with the rescue.

The man and his dog had become trapped in swift, high-risk currents, prompting the need for a specialized technical water rescue team.

While waiting for backup, Ketcham firefighters secured the man using a safety rope and lowered a flotation device to keep him stable in the water.

Soon after, crews from the Arlington, LaGrange, and Poughkeepsie Fire Departments arrived with advanced gear and an inflatable boat. They quickly located and rescued both the man and the dog, bringing them safely to shore.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

