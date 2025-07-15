Partly Cloudy 85°

Impaired Dover Man Leaves Traffic Stop, Flees To Gas Station In Wingdale, Police Say

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, leading cops on a chase to a Dutchess County gas station, and driving while impaired by drugs, police said.

The arrest was made at the Mobil gas station in Wingdale at 1782 Route 22, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened around 2:11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, when troopers tried to stop a 2017 Buick SUV in Dover for traffic violations, New York State Police announced.

The driver, identified as Eric P. Oakes, age 44, of Dover, refused to pull over, beginning a brief pursuit that ended in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station at 1782 Route 22 in Wingdale, police said. 

Troopers say Oakes, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, displayed signs of impairment. After being taken into custody, he refused both a drug evaluation and a blood test to determine drug content, according to State Police. 

Oakes was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving, and trafffic and vehicle violations. 

He was processed at SP Dover and released on an appearance ticket. Oakes is scheduled to appear in Dover Town Court on Thursday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. 

