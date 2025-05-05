BMW Busted On Taconic: Over 1K Grams Of Cocaine Found In Clinton Traffic Stop, Police Say

The stop happened on Thursday, May 1, in the town of Clinton, when troopers pulled over a 2022 BMW sedan for vehicle and traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Friday, May 2.

Investigators said they found about 1,176 grams of cocaine inside the car.

The driver, 43-year-old James E. Brown of Rensselaer, and the passenger, 23-year-old Jyquez K. Grant of Voorheesville, were both arrested, police said.

They were each charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The top charge is a Class A-I felony, among the most serious under state drug laws.

After being arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court, both men were sent to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

