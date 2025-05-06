2 Killed When Car Crosses Median, Hits Mustang On Taconic Parkway In Clinton

The deadly collision happened around 9:36 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, in the town of Clinton, New York State Police said on Tuesday, May 6.

Investigators said 19-year-old Jhonny L. Polanco of Bloomingburg was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla southbound when his car left its lane, crossed the grassy median, and slammed into a northbound 1994 Ford Mustang.

The Mustang was driven by 30-year-old Robert B. Clark Jr. of Wappingers Falls.

State Police said Polanco was thrown from his car, and Clark became trapped inside his vehicle. Both men died at the scene.

Troopers, including members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are still working to determine what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

