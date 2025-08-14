Online Dating Stabbing: Man Lured Victim With Massage Before Attack In Middletown, DA Says

Reggie Florence of Middletown, 28, was indicted on one count of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Sunday, Aug. 3 attack at his Underhill Road apartment in Middletown, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Thursday, Aug. 14.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, police responded to 47 Underhill Rd. around 7 p.m. after receiving a noise complaint and a report of a fight inside the building. Officers entered Apartment L to find Florence and the victim bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds.

According to prosecutors, Florence had met the victim on a dating app earlier that day and lured them to his residence by offering a massage. While the victim was lying face down on the floor, Florence allegedly began stabbing them in the back of the neck with a large kitchen knife, continuing to stab the victim in the torso and eyes as they fought back.

The victim, a Nassau County resident, sustained life-threatening injuries, including the loss of an eye, and was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center. A neighbor’s 911 call brought police to the scene, where they found Florence standing over the victim with the knife. Authorities also recovered a new mop, bucket, and bleach bottle nearby.

Florence was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond, or $2 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Thursday, Aug. 28.

“It is a miracle that the haunting allegations in this case did not result in the death of the victim,” Hoovler said on Thursday, also crediting the quick response by police for saving the victim’s life.

