Middletown Man, 60, Killed In Wallkill Crash Was Carpenter, Passionate NASCAR Fan

Middletown man Richard B. Gilbert was killed in a one-car crash on Route 17K in Wallkill on Sunday, July 27, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 9:39 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responding to a report of a one-car collision found Gilbert unconscious in his vehicle after it struck a utility pole near the Exit 116 Route 17 off-ramp.

An investigation revealed that Gilbert, 60, suffered a medical emergency, believed to be anaphylactic shock, while driving westbound on Route 17K, causing him to veer into the eastbound lane and crash.

He was transported by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to his obituary, Gilbert was a respected carpenter with DMR Construction in Middletown and was known for his dedication to his craft. Outside of work, he was a devoted NASCAR enthusiast who also loved following football and baseball.

Born on April 7, 1965, he was the son of Carol Anne Gilbert and the late Bruce Gilbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jennifer Price, and her husband Brian of Kentucky; his companion, Linda Walsh, and her daughter Victoria Conklin of Middletown; his uncle, Douglas Kolk and his wife Barbara of Florida; and his step-sister, Lisa Blatz and her husband Mark of South Carolina. He was predeceased by his father and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home.

