Man Killed When Tree Falls On Him In Wallkill: Police Investigating

The incident happened in the town of Wallkill on Thursday, Sept. 4, at around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area near 38 Derby Rd., the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 6.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a Sullivan County resident from Livingston Manor, unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. A preliminary investigation revealed he had been cutting a tree when it fell, striking him in the chest and shoulder, according to police.

Town of Wallkill officers, the Howells Fire Department, and Town of Wallkill EMS personnel immediately began lifesaving efforts, including CPR. Despite those measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, police said. The victim's name has not yet been released.

