Man Kept Selling Drugs While Awaiting Sentencing In Middletown: Here's His Fate

Middletown resident Leslie Neilson, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 26, to seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty in May to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He received the same concurrent sentence for a prior conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 28.

According to prosecutors, Neilson first came under investigation in 2024, when New York State Police executed a search warrant at a Middletown residence and recovered 22 grams of crack cocaine along with packaging materials. He admitted in January 2025 that he had possessed the drugs with intent to sell.

But while awaiting sentencing in that case, Middletown Police discovered he had continued dealing narcotics. Neilson was arrested again and ultimately admitted in court that he knowingly sold cocaine to an undercover officer.

"Every day, brave police officers conduct drug interdictions to make and keep our communities safe," said DA David Hoovler, who added, "This thankless and often dangerous work is done because of the peril these poisons pose to our neighborhoods. My office supports these investigations and will seek to hold accountable anyone who chooses to sell drugs in Orange County."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Wallkill and receive free news updates.