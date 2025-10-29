Man, 71, Steals Dump Truck From Hospital Garage In Wallkill, Police Say

The investigation into the theft began on Sunday, Sept. 7, after hospital staff reported a burglary at a maintenance facility on East Main Street in Wallkill, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Troopers said a 2016 Ford dump truck was stolen from the garage during the incident. The vehicle was later located in the town of Poughkeepsie after officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department conducted a traffic stop, police added.

Following a joint investigation, 71-year-old Michael P. Senk, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 25, and charged with third-degree burglary.

Senk was arraigned in Orange County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance, pending his next appearance in Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m.

