Gunfire Erupts, Strikes Parked Car In Middletown: Police Investigating

The incident happened in Middletown in the area of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, the City of Middletown Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug, 7.

A New York State Trooper traveling on East Main Street in a marked patrol vehicle reported hearing several gunshots nearby. Officers from the Middletown Police Department then responded to the area along with uniformed troopers.

Police said a search of the neighborhood and further investigation revealed that no one appeared to have been struck by the gunfire. Officers did find shell casings and a projectile that hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot at Railroad Avenue and Beattie Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Detective Division at 845-343-3152. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

