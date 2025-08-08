Fair 71°

SHARE

Gunfire Erupts, Strikes Parked Car In Middletown: Police Investigating

Police are looking for whoever was involved in a shooting that damaged a parked car in Orange County.

The shots were fired in the area of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Middletown. 

The shots were fired in the area of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Middletown. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Middletown in the area of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, the City of Middletown Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug, 7. 

A New York State Trooper traveling on East Main Street in a marked patrol vehicle reported hearing several gunshots nearby. Officers from the Middletown Police Department then responded to the area along with uniformed troopers. 

Police said a search of the neighborhood and further investigation revealed that no one appeared to have been struck by the gunfire. Officers did find shell casings and a projectile that hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot at Railroad Avenue and Beattie Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Detective Division at 845-343-3152. All calls will be kept confidential. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Wallkill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE