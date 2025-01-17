Five Charged With Armed Home Invasion Robbery That Involved Zip-Tying Two Victims In Wallkill

Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim announced the arrests alongside FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The suspects—Bhupinderjit Singh, 26, Elijaiah Roman, 22, Corey Hall, 45, Erik Suarez, 24, and Divya Kumari, 26—were taken into custody and will face charges in White Plains federal court.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, when four of the suspects allegedly forced a homeowner and his 10-year-old daughter into their house at gunpoint.

Inside, the homeowner’s wife and three younger children were present. The suspects reportedly zip-tied the parents and forced them to sit on a couch next to their terrified children while three of the intruders ransacked the home.

At one point, the 10-year-old daughter begged the robbers not to hurt her parents and indicated that she would tell them where the family stored their valuables.

Several of the robbers then took the daughter to the house’s master bedroom, where there was a safe, but she was unable to get the safe open.

The robbers then took the girl back to her parents and forced the wife to come with them instead. Once in the bedroom, the wife opened the safe and watched as the robbers removed from it, among other items, numerous pieces of jewelry and approximately $10,000 in cash.

“This violent robbery disrupted the sanctity of a family home and left young children begging for their parents’ safety,” said Kim. “Thanks to the diligent work of law enforcement, the defendants will now face justice.”

The five suspects face charges, including Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy and Hobbs Act robbery, both carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Four of the suspects also face an additional charge of using and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, which carries a potential life sentence.

