Convicted Felon Shoots Self In Wendy's Drive-Thru In Wallkill, Caught On Gun Charge: Cops

The events leading to the arrest began in Orange County just after midnight on Wednesday, July 23, when the Town of Wallkill Police Department contacted Middletown Police about a reported armed robbery and shooting on Phillips Street in Middletown, the Middletown Police Department said in an announcement on Friday, Aug. 8.

Police said the alleged victim, 39-year-old Terry Williamson of Deerpark, told investigators he had been robbed at gunpoint while walking his dog. He had arrived at Garnet Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Detectives soon became suspicious after finding no evidence or crime scene on Phillips Street. Surveillance video showed Williamson on the street earlier in the evening, but apparently uninjured, police said.

Further review of his timeline revealed video from a Wendy’s drive-thru on Route 211 in Wallkill around 11:05 p.m. showing a flash of light inside his vehicle, consistent with a muzzle flash. Williamson then drove away without placing an order and went to the hospital.

From this, investigators concluded the shooting was likely self-inflicted, police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Deerpark Police stopped Williamson on a motorcycle on Route 42. Middletown detectives arrested him and found he was carrying a loaded .22-caliber revolver, according to the department.

Police said he was barred from possessing a gun because he is a convicted felon on parole in Pennsylvania.

Williamson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Because he violated his parole, he is also facing a fugitive from justice charge and will be extradited to Pennsylvania for a parole violation, according to authorities.

