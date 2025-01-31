Overcast 29°

Burning Electric Scooter Causes Damage To Apartment Complex In Wallkill

Firefighters rushed to a Hudson Valley apartment complex after an electric scooter caught fire inside a second-floor unit, officials said.

The blaze, caused by an electric scooter, happened at the Slatewood Apartments in Wallkill. 

 Photo Credit: Mechanicstown Fire Company
Ben Crnic
The fire broke out on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Slatewood Apartments in the Town of Wallkill, according to the Mechanicstown Fire Company. 

Crews arrived to find an electric scooter burning inside the apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but not before the fire and sprinkler system caused damage to two units—the fire-damaged apartment and the one below, which sustained water damage.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Silver Lake Fire District, Pocatello/Mount Hope Fire Company, Town of Wallkill Police Department, Town of Wallkill Building Department, and the Orange County Fire Investigators Office.

