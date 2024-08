A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in North Merrick, at the Fast Break convenience store on Merrick Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

The ticket – worth $17,145 – was sold for the Midday drawing held Monday, Aug. 26.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

