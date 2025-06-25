The dramatic rescue unfolded shortly after noon Wednesday, June 25, in the area of False Channel in Merrick, according to Nassau County Police.

The woman had been riding a jet ski when she got stuck on a marsh and was unable to get herself out, police said. After spending several hours exposed to the heat, she became severely dehydrated and called for help.

That’s when a Nassau County Police Department helicopter swooped in to save the day.

The pilot located a safe place to land, and the Tactical Flight Officer trekked through the mud on foot to reach the stranded woman. He helped guide her back to the helicopter, where the flight crew coordinated with ground units to ensure she received medical care.

The woman was taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.Her current condition has not been released.

