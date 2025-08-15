Fair 82°

Raymond Fico, 70, Found Dead At Merrick Shopping Center

Authorities identified a 70-year-old man hours after he was found dead in a parked van at a Long Island shopping center.

Merrick Commons at 1630 Merrick Road

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Michael Mashburn
Raymond Fico, of Merrick, was found deceased inside a Ford Econoline van parked in the rear of the Merrick Commons shopping center, Nassau County Police confirmed Friday, Aug. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, as Daily Voice reported. Fico was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of death was not released, but investigators noted the incident does not appear suspicious in nature.

Additional details about Fico’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

