Raymond Fico, of Merrick, was found deceased inside a Ford Econoline van parked in the rear of the Merrick Commons shopping center, Nassau County Police confirmed Friday, Aug. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, as Daily Voice reported. Fico was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of death was not released, but investigators noted the incident does not appear suspicious in nature.

Additional details about Fico’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

