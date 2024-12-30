Large Police Response, Crime Scene Tape Seen At Merrick Commercial Building (Developing)

Multiple Nassau County Police vehicles and crime scene tape were seen in Merrick, at the southwest corner of Jerusalem Avenue and Powell Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

Officers were going through multiple businesses, according to preliminary radio traffic.

It was not immediately clear why officers were called to the scene, or whether anyone was injured.

The commercial building is home to several businesses, including a print shop, a hair salon, and an Italian restaurant.

The incident was causing minor traffic delays along Jerusalem Avenue, according to Google Maps data.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nassau County Police for comment and will update this story with more information.

