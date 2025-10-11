Intoxicated Man Crashes Into USPS Truck, Striking Pedestrian In Merrick, Police Say

Jeffrey Butt, 45, of Freeport, was behind the wheel of a 2025 black Chevrolet traveling eastbound on Merrick Road near Merrick Avenue when the crash happened at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, according to detectives.

Butt’s vehicle hit a 50-year-old man and a United States Postal Service truck, police said. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Butt was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined Butt was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash. Officers said he was also found in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine and pills believed to be oxycodone.

He was arrested without incident and charged with:

Felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

Felony Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11 at First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead.

