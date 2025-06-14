Helicopter, Marine Units Rescue Teen After Watercraft Mishap In Merrick Marsh

The 15-year-old boy had been riding in the waters south of Merrick with a 35-year-old man when both of their watercrafts ran aground around 2:04 p.m. on Friday, June 13, according to police.

The older operator was able to safely dismount and walk through the marsh to safety. The teen, however, was stuck and unable to navigate the difficult terrain as the tide receded.

Police say Marine 1 and Marine 3 responded, along with Helicopter 6 from the Nassau County Police Department, which helped guide officers from the Marine Bureau as they put on immersion suits and trekked through the marsh to reach the boy.

Officers physically assisted the teen back to Marine 1, police said.

Both watercrafts will be recovered when the tide rises.

The boy was transported to the Wantagh Park Marina and then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Merrick and receive free news updates.