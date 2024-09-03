Fair 73°

Driver Rams, Injures Trooper During Attempted Stop On Southern State Parkway In North Merrick

A trooper is recovering after he was rammed by a suspect’s vehicle on the Southern State Parkway.

A damaged New York State Police vehicle following an attempted stop on the Southern State Parkway in North Merrick on Sunday, Sept. 1. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police // Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near Meadowbrook State Parkway in North Merrick at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

New York State Police said a trooper was attempting to stop a vehicle that was speeding across multiple lanes when he pulled in front of the suspect’s vehicle as it stopped in traffic near the Eagle Avenue exit.

As the trooper was getting out of his car, the suspect deliberately accelerated, striking his door and injuring him, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The trooper was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Troopers described the suspect vehicle as a black, four-door BMW 540.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

