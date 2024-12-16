Cheyne Shim, 15, was last seen near Sunrise Highway in Merrick at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, according to Nassau County Police.

Shim is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark navy jacket and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Merrick and receive free news updates.