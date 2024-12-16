Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

Cheyne Shim, 15, Reported Missing In Merrick

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Cheyne Shim.

Cheyne Shim.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Cheyne Shim, 15, was last seen near Sunrise Highway in Merrick at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, according to Nassau County Police.

Shim is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark navy jacket and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Merrick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE