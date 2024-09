The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in Merrick.

The teen, a 17-year-old boy, was operating a 2021 Honda CRV traveling southbound on Merrick Avenue when the incident happened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Merrick and receive free news updates.