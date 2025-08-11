Fair 70°

Two 16-Year-Olds Crash Stolen Kia Into Mastic Beach Home: Suffolk County Police

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after crashing a stolen Kia into a residence in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County police announced on Monday, Aug. 11.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened after Seventh Precinct officers in an unmarked police vehicle spotted the 2014 Kia Optima at Mastic Road and Patchogue Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, according to police. The car had been reported stolen earlier that day.

When marked patrol units arrived, the Kia fled before it could be stopped. Minutes later, it slammed into a home at 196 Washington Ave., police said.

The driver was caught as he tried to run from the scene, while the passenger stayed in the vehicle. Both teens were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk in Patchogue for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash. The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal assessed the home for structural damage, and the Kia was impounded, police said.

Both teens were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree. They were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

