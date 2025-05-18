Teen Critically Injured In High-Speed Crash That Sent Car Into Tree In Mastic Beach: Police

A teen riding in the backseat of a 2013 Hyundai was critically injured when the vehicle collided with a 2014 Toyota at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and West Riviera Drive at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, according to a release from the Seventh Squad.

After the initial impact, the Hyundai veered off the road and struck a tree, detectives said.

The rear passenger was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old man from Mastic Beach, and a 16-year-old front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released, according to authorities.

The driver of the Toyota, Cruz Hernandez, 25, of Mastic Beach, was also treated and released after being the sole occupant in his car, police added.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety inspections.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

