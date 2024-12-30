Teen Crashes Stolen SUV Into Mastic Beach Home After High-Speed Escape: Police

The chaos unfolded around 4:24 p.m. when a 2010 Mazda CX-9 parked on Lynbrook Drive was stolen and crashed into a residence at 103 Lynbrook Drive, police said. Two males inside the vehicle fled on foot, authorities added.

Officers from the Seventh Precinct and the Canine Unit canvassed the area and located a 16-year-old suspect at approximately 6:06 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The home sustained minor exterior damage, and no injuries were reported.

The teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age, has been charged with robbery in the first degree. He is being held at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Dec. 30, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

