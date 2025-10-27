Emergency crews in Mastic responded to a residence on Dana Avenue for a stabbing around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested Bay Shore sisters Diamond King, 18, and Myia King-Harrison, 19. Both were arraigned in First District Court on charges of gang assault and assault.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

