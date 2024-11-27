Shirley's Lee Zeldin Among Trump Admin Picks From NY Targeted With Bomb Threats

The attacks, which ranged from bomb threats to prank “swatting” calls meant to dispatch a large number of armed police officers to a target’s residence, were made Tuesday night, Nov. 26, and Wednesday morning.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-America threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump transition team.

Law enforcement responded swiftly to ensure the safety of those targeted, she added.

“President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Among those targeted were Rep. Elise Stefanik, who resides in the Saratoga County village of Schuylerville, and former congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has a residence on Long Island in Shirley, NBC News and News12 report.

Neither Stefanik nor Zeldin were harmed.

Stefanik, age 40, was tapped by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, while the 44-year-old Zeldin was nominated for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The FBI said it is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and is working with its law enforcement partners.

"We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," the agency said.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27.

