School Bus Driver From Suffolk County Downloaded Images Of Child Sexual Abuse: DA

Guenther Mayrhofer, age 71, of Mastic Beach, who worked for the William Floyd School District, was indicted on Thursday, Aug. 29 for 50 counts of promoting and possessing child sex abuse material.

“There is nothing more important to my office than protecting children and tracking down predators in our community," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. "It is deeply disturbing that this defendant was allegedly in close proximity to children every day as a school bus driver."

According to the investigation, the New York State Police received a tip that Mayrhofer had allegedly uploaded approximately 20 images of child sexual abuse to a cloud storage account.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, state police executed a search warrant of Mayrhofer’s home and recovered numerous electronic devices and electronic storage devices.

A review of the devices revealed that Mayrhofer had allegedly downloaded and saved over 100 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Mayrhofer has been charged with 25 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, Class D felonies, and 25 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, Class E felonies.

He is being held on $150,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond during the case.

Mayrhofer is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 8. He is being represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.

If you or someone you know believe Guenther Mayrhofer has victimized you, contact the New York State Police, the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

