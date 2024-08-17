The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation began the probe based on a cyber tip generated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, a search warrant was executed, and Guenther Mayrhofer, age 71, of Mastic Beach, was apprehended and charged.

State Police seized items from the suspect's residence, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, hard drives, and other media storage devices, such as SD cards and USB drives. (See the image above.)

Mayrhofer was processed at SP Riverside, and he was charged with six counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony) and six counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony).

The investigation was conducted by:

Troop L Computer Crimes Unit,

Community Stabilization Unit,

Forensics Investigative Unit,

NYSP BCI.

Mayrhofer was awaiting arraignment at Suffolk County First District Court on Friday, Aug. 16.

